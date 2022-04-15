Advertisement

Jon Henry General Store providing fresh options to EBT users

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been a year of change for Jon Henry General Store in New Market. The store has made efforts to meet more of the community’s needs after New Market Grocery and Deli closed at the beginning of March.

In December, the store expanded adding large coolers for meats, dairy products, and frozen foods. The expansion was thanks to a grant from the Virginia Department of Agriculture.

“Normally January, February, and March are slower for us but now that we have those staples like hamburger, frozen peas, and a gallon of milk people are much more used to coming in here every week to get their basic needs,” said Jon Henry, owner of the Jon Henry General Store.

The store has also become a Virginia Fresh Match location and allows people using EBT, or food stamps, to use their benefits to buy fresh produce and food-producing plants and seeds at a 50% discount.

“We’re finding a lot of folks are pivoting towards that to feed their families and a lot of our customers have said they’ve started eating healthier because of it because it cuts the price of bananas down so that it’s way better to buy a banana than a bag of potato chips. People are living healthier that way,” said Henry.

The store is just one of five Fresh Match locations across the state.

“There’s often an illusion that independent markets like ours are more expensive than a traditional grocery store but typically that’s not the case. This program kind of helps pierce that ballon to say, ‘hey here’s another way you can save money by shopping at an independent Virginia-based grocery store’,” said Henry.

Henry said the past year has been challenging at times due to inflation and supply chain issues, but the store has managed to weather the storm with its use of local supply chains.

“Instead of using national supply chains all of our supply chains are really centered here in the Valley, so we never experience bread shortages, milk shortages, or flour shortages because we can tap into some of our local networks,” said Henry.

Henry said the store works with around 200 farmers throughout the year to keep its shelves stocked.

