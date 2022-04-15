Advertisement

‘Pink Moon’ heralds spring, Passover

April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.
April's version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.(Source: MGN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The full moon will not be called blue this weekend. Instead, it will be called pink!

NASA said the “Pink Moon” will illuminate the sky from early Friday to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness Saturday afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names.

The “Pink Moon” honors its spring arrival, so it will not actually be the color pink.

It’s also known as the “Fish Moon” because, as coastal tribes note, it appears at the same time the shad fish swim upstream to spawn.

And it’s called a “Passover Moon” because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday.

Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends the following week at nightfall on April 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
WHSV′s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
Courtesy of VA Housing
Low-income senior housing set to open next month
Attendance for the fair in 2021 was solid despite the pandemic.
Rockingham County Fair to host kickoff party

Latest News

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit