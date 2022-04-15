Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor

FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday, April 14, 2022 on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.(AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago.

The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and racist attitudes of the British media.

Since then Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Queen Elizabeth in the U.K. (Source: CNN)

The couple, also known as the duke and duchess of Sussex, lost their taxpayer-funded police guard when they walked away, and Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. His lawyers say Harry wants to bring his children — Archie, who is almost 3, and 10-month-old Lilibet — to visit his home country but that it is too risky without police protection.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the Invictus Games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen for decades marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service. This year the queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught was found guilty on charges of criminally negligent homicide and gross neglect...
VHHA releases statement on conviction of former Tennessee nurse
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg.
Capitol Waffle Shop opens new location in Harrisonburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks at Liberty University Friday.
WHSV′s parent company among 13 media organizations suing Gov. Glenn Youngkin for ‘tip line’ emails
Courtesy of VA Housing
Low-income senior housing set to open next month
Attendance for the fair in 2021 was solid despite the pandemic.
Rockingham County Fair to host kickoff party

Latest News

Feinstein defended herself, saying she's committed to her work, meets regularly with leaders...
Sen. Feinstein pushes back against reports of health concerns
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Pope Francis presides over the 'In passione Domini' (in the passion of the Lord) Good Friday...
Ukraine war weighs on pope’s Good Friday Colosseum ritual
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit