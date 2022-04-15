HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After being on hold for two years due to the pandemic, the Rocktown Beer and Music Festival returns Saturday.

At Turner Pavilion behind City Hall in downtown Harrisonburg, crews were busy all day Friday setting up stages, gates, and sanitation stations to prepare for more than 2,000 people who will be in attendance at Saturday’s festival.

The festival will offer more than 40 different flavors of beer for guests to sample, the most offered by the festival to date.

The event will also feature musical guests.

“Abby Bryant and the Echoes and The Nude Party, two super fun bands, Nude Party has had a lot of great shows here in the past and a lot of people are excited to see them,” Aaron Ludwig, organizer of Rocktown Beer and Music Festival said. “Abby Bryant just has a wonderful voice so we’re super excited to have those folks out and always a huge draw for Rocktown.”

This is one of the largest events held in Harrisonburg, with local businesses such as Jack Brown’s and Mossy Creek Fly Fishing sponsoring this year’s event.

This event wouldn’t be made possible without the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance. HDR is the backbone of small businesses in Harrisonburg and helps them develop and thrive in the community.

During what is normally a slow weekend for downtown businesses because of the Easter holiday, organizers hope to bring some foot traffic to those businesses with this weekend’s festival.

”It is Easter weekend so we have had some people looking for something to do on Easter a lot of people already have plans so we’re very excited about what it helps downtown it’s normally a pretty slow weekend so we hope to get a lot of people downtown dining at the restaurants, shopping at the stores,” Ludwig said.

The festival starts at 3 p.m. Saturday and goes on until 8 p.m.

Tickets are still available online until 3 p.m. Saturday. Select tickets will be available at the gate, but organizers recommend getting them early.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.