Sentara RMH has no COVID patients

Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As of Friday morning, Sentara RMH reported having no COVID patients in the hospital.

”Our medical staff, nursing staff, and support staff should all be congratulated on getting through all of this and continue to deliver high-quality care to all of our patients so today’s been a great day for celebration, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that this can continue in the future,” Dr. Robert Garwood, chief medical officer at Sentara RMH, said.

Combined, all 12 Sentara locations across Virginia have 22 COVID in-patients.

“It’s the first day in over two years we had no COVID positive patients in the hospital,” Dr. Garwood said. “It’s a cause for celebration its been a long and perilous two years with ups and downs and highs and lows.”

