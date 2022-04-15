Shenandoah County crash, Mount Crawford crash causes delays
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 267.5 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.
Crews are in the final stages of cleanup. The left lane is still closed. Traffic backups are approximately 6.0 miles. Traffic backups on I-81 South are approximately 5.0 miles.
On I-81 South at mile marker 239 in Rockingham County, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.
Traffic backups are approximately 4.0 miles. Traffic backups on I-81 North are approximately 1.0 mile.
