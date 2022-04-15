Advertisement

Shenandoah County Tornado, April 28, 2002

This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002
This tornado was from Shenandoah County in 2002(WHSV)
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This is the only tornado photo and video WHSV has of any local tornado in our viewing area.

This was the tornado warning issued just after 4:30 p.m on that Sunday. April 28, 2002.

April 28, 2002
April 28, 2002(Iowa State/NWS)

Raw footage of the tornado, captured by WHSV

Raw footage captured by WHSV of the formation of the 2002 Tornado in Shenandoah county, around the Quicksburg area

Shenk Interview

An emotional interview with Jim Shenk, him and his wife Nancy survived the tornado but their home was destroyed.

Jim and Nancy Shenk. Shenandoah County

Witnnesses and survivors of the tornado

Original report from Rachel DePompa

Original report from Rachel DePompa

Cleaning up, hearing from witnesses

Original story from Jay Webb

Original TV3 video from Jay Webb. 2002

