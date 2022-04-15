Staunton getting use out of prescription drop box

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - With National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming up on April 25, local police departments have been implementing drop boxes for discarding old prescription pills at their stations.

While the town of Bridgewater had just recently installed its drop box, the City of Staunton has had its location inside the General District Court for almost a year and have seen a steady amount of drop-offs in recent months.

“We’ve seen regular use of it. We’re emptying it about every other month right now,” said Sheriff Chris Hartless of the City of Staunton. “We’re kind of checking it periodically, but we’re having to dump it and start with a completely new bin.”

Hartless adds that he is thankful for those who are using the drop box and keeping unwanted drugs off the street.

