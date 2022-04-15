Advertisement

Virginia STD Surveillance report reveals importance of regular testing

On the heels of a CDC report, tracking sexually transmitted diseases, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts is out with its own numbers.(NBC12)
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On the heels of a CDC report, tracking sexually transmitted diseases, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts is out with its own numbers.

Henrico County saw a 26% increase in gonorrhea cases from 2016 to 2020. The City of Richmond, still with high numbers, actually saw a 4% drop during that same time.

“The fact that there are cases out there, we want to make sure that those people are able to get tested and are able to get treated,” said Bradley Cox, RHHD STD Program Coordinator.

Cases of syphilis in Henrico skyrocketed by 52% over those five years. In Richmond it went up almost 7%. But, the city currently maintains the highest syphilis numbers in the commonwealth.

RHHD STD Program Coordinator Bradley Cox says they’d like to see more people getting tested and make it more mainstream.

“Absolutely I think stigma is a huge factor when you look at the rates of increase of STIs. I think it’s something that we’re not necessarily comfortable talking about either with our partners or even our doctors,” said Cox.

Chlamydia cases have dropped across the entire state. In Richmond, the rate decreased 17% over five years. Henrico saw a smaller drop by 1.8%.

But health leaders caution those numbers could be off because it can be less symptomatic which could lead to fewer people coming in to be tested.

“We’ve got a team of people who do real on the ground work in the community, talking to people, making sure they can get access to those testing and treatment resources and making those referrals,” said Cox.

RHHD offers free STD screening by appointment only, Mondays and Fridays from 8 AM until noon. Call 804-381-2616 for more information.

Nationz Foundation offers free services from 10 AM until 6 PM, Monday through Friday. Call them at 804-716-7597 ext. 4.

Health Brigade is open from 9 AM until 5 PM, Monday through Friday. Call them at 804-358-6343.

Minority Health Consortium has varied hours and can be reached at 804-225-0820.

