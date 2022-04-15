Youngkin orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Virginia Tech shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday he will order flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise April 16 until sunset in memory of the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 which left 32 people dead, according to Youngkin’s team.

Saturday marks the 15th anniversary of the shooting.

See the governor’s full statement below:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of the 15th Anniversary of the Virginia Tech shooting which took the lives of 32 people.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, April 16, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 15th day of April, 2022.

Sincerely,

Glenn Youngkin

