How to get the best results when planting this spring

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - As temperatures continue to get warmer, you may be wondering when to start growing your plants to get the best results. That can depend on how mobile a plant can be.

“Most times the hardiest of plants are the earliest of plants like pansies and you can put those out in March and in April as long as you watch the weather a little bit. You can plant a pansy once it’s acclimated to the cold. You shouldn’t have to worry about it much other than to watch the freeze or frost,” said Arlene Reid from Glenhaven Greenhouses.

When it comes to the other plants, you have to wait a little bit longer.

“We’ve got peppers and tomatoes that will not be ready to be planted outdoors until the end of April at the earliest or they should not be planted until the first part of May. You can also with anything like a tomato or a pepper take your chances and cover them but really they’re not going to grow well until the ground warms up,” said Reid.

The last freeze or frost is typically in early to mid May for the Valley and mid to late May in our West Virginia locations.

