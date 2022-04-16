Advertisement

JMU alum launches rental company on campus

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A James Madison University alum founded a modern rental company that helps students play sports while saving time and money.

Griffin Harrington founded RecRe, which is short for Recreational Rentals. The company offers short-term access to sports equipment through the use of an autonomous box.

Students can scan a QR code that allows them to select available items. This gear can be used for 24 hours before users return the items to the box. According to Harrington, public parks are often underused by people who do not have the proper equipment.

“These spaces, without the tools to unlock them, are just empty spaces,” said Harrington. “A basketball court is just concrete with a ball, and a tennis court is just clay without a racket.”

There are now three RecRe boxes around James Madison University. RecRe aims to expand to college campuses all over the country to promote outdoor recreation among university students.

More information on RecRe can be found here.

