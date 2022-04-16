JMU softball drops series opener at Charleston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team suffered a road loss Friday afternoon.

The Dukes lost at College of Charleston, 4-1, in the first game of a three-game series. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 12 p.m.

The loss drops JMU to 16-21 overall (5-5 CAA) and it marks the Dukes’ first defeat against Charleston since the 2018 season. James Madison was limited to just five hits Friday afternoon while Alissa Humphrey tossed a complete game in the circle. She allowed three hits and four earned runs while walking three and striking out five.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.