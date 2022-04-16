Advertisement

JMU softball drops series opener at Charleston

The James Madison softball team suffered a road loss Friday afternoon.
The James Madison softball team suffered a road loss Friday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison softball team suffered a road loss Friday afternoon.

The Dukes lost at College of Charleston, 4-1, in the first game of a three-game series. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday, starting at 12 p.m.

The loss drops JMU to 16-21 overall (5-5 CAA) and it marks the Dukes’ first defeat against Charleston since the 2018 season. James Madison was limited to just five hits Friday afternoon while Alissa Humphrey tossed a complete game in the circle. She allowed three hits and four earned runs while walking three and striking out five.

