Showalter, Reifsnider lead JMU to win over Northeastern in series opener

JMU baseball wins series opener over Northeastern, 8-3
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team ended a four-game losing streak Friday night.

The Dukes defeated Northeastern, 8-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Eagle Field.

JMU starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby grad, threw seven strong innings and picked up the win. He allowed seven hits and just one earned run while matching a career high with 11 strikeouts. The Dukes were led on offense by centerfielder Travis Reifsnider, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, 3 RBI, and two runs scored. Carson Bell added a solo homer for JMU while Ryan Dooley recorded two hits and two RBI.

James Madison improves to 18-15 overall (5-5 CAA). The teams are scheduled to meet for game two of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.

