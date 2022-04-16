Showalter, Reifsnider lead JMU to win over Northeastern in series opener

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team ended a four-game losing streak Friday night.

The Dukes defeated Northeastern, 8-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Eagle Field.

JMU starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby grad, threw seven strong innings and picked up the win. He allowed seven hits and just one earned run while matching a career high with 11 strikeouts. The Dukes were led on offense by centerfielder Travis Reifsnider, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, 3 RBI, and two runs scored. Carson Bell added a solo homer for JMU while Ryan Dooley recorded two hits and two RBI.

Justin Showalter (@jshow2211) was dealing for @JMUBaseball in the Dukes' 8-3 win over Northeastern Friday night:



7 IP, 7 H, ER, 11 K, BB - 112 pitches



The 11 strikeouts matches a career high for the @TAHS_Activities alum: https://t.co/Jc7vNaF8BX pic.twitter.com/AZOMOzKObo — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 16, 2022

"That was probably the most wind-aided ball I have ever hit."



Travis Reifsnider (@treif8) on his second home run in @JMUBaseball's win over Northeastern tonight. He went 3-for-4 with 2 HR (the first was a BOMB), and 3 RBI: https://t.co/Jc7vNaF8BX pic.twitter.com/OHjHDHKsUR — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) April 16, 2022

James Madison improves to 18-15 overall (5-5 CAA). The teams are scheduled to meet for game two of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.

