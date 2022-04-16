Showalter, Reifsnider lead JMU to win over Northeastern in series opener
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison baseball team ended a four-game losing streak Friday night.
The Dukes defeated Northeastern, 8-3, in the first game of a three-game series at Eagle Field.
JMU starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby grad, threw seven strong innings and picked up the win. He allowed seven hits and just one earned run while matching a career high with 11 strikeouts. The Dukes were led on offense by centerfielder Travis Reifsnider, who went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, 3 RBI, and two runs scored. Carson Bell added a solo homer for JMU while Ryan Dooley recorded two hits and two RBI.
James Madison improves to 18-15 overall (5-5 CAA). The teams are scheduled to meet for game two of the series Saturday at 4 p.m.
