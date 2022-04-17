Advertisement

Downtown Harrisonburg Shop and Hop

Shop and Hop encourages people to shop at businesses in downtown Harrisonburg.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many families started their Easter festivities early this year at the Downtown “Shop and Hop” in Harrisonburg Saturday.

Kids went door to door collecting Easter eggs with toys and candy from 15 participating small businesses.

“Oasis does a lot of community outreach, loves to be a part of anything that happens downtown, so this was a natural for us,” Barbara Camph, Secretary to the Board said.

Families got in on the fun while checking out some storefronts they may not usually frequent.

”We have a few that take time to look in that have at least broken the barrier of looking in and seeing what’s here so you know that’s always a plus,” Sarah Locke, an employee at Oasis said.

This event created foot traffic for shops during the holiday weekend, which Barbara Camph believes had much to do with the nearly perfect weather on Saturday.

On top of the nice weather, the Shop and Hop event offered live animals, like a bunny and baby chicks to pet, an Easter bunny that was hopping around downtown, and the most popular of all, the balloon artist.

