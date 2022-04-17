FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday

SUNDAY (Easter): Increasing clouds going through the evening and overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. A few isolated areas may get down to freezing. Our next system will arrive very late overnight with rain and snow showers arriving around 5/6 am.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - High pressure to the northeast will lock cold air into our area. This combined with low pressure to our south will bring all forms of precipitation: rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet depending on where you are located.

Feeling cold in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Precipitation will be underway by sunrise, causing a trickier morning commute. For the Valley, precipitation will be a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain to start out. Generally areas above 2,000 feet and other spots in West Virginia, and western Rockingham and Augusta counties starting out with snow with some freezing rain but snow will be the main impact. Any snow that falls will likely not stick in the Valley but all other areas should begin to see some accumulation mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Mountain roads will likely be very slick with slush on the pavement. Travel will be very treacherous in these locations.

Precipitation stays steady throughout the day as temperatures very slowly climb through the 30s. With temperatures a touch warmer in the late afternoon, most places will see snow or wintry mix change to a cold rain. Snow will linger across the Allegheny Mountains and Blue Ridge. Temperatures by the early evening in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Precipitation departing by around 9/10 pm as we begin to clear. Feeling cold with temperatures in the 30s. Just a few clouds sticking around for the night with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s. Winds should prevent another frost for most. Upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies throughout the night.

In terms of snowfall, the Allegheny Mountains and Blue Ridge will end up with 2-4 inches when all said and done. A trace of snow to 2 inches is anticipated in the rest of our West Virginia locations, western Rockingham County such as Rawley Springs, Bergton, and Fulks Run and western Augusta County like Craigsville, Deerfield, and the town of West Augusta.

Snow will mainly accumulate in the mountains, no accumulation of snow for most of the Valley. (WHSV)

TUESDAY: Some clouds for the morning with some sunshine and temperatures chilly, rising into the 40s. Wind begins to pick up by the late morning and stays around for the entire day. Feeling chilly during the day with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds out of the west-northwest at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30-45 mph at times. Upslope snow showers continuing throughout the day across the Allegheny Mountains.

Skies clearing for the evening as wind subsides after sunset. Chilly for the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s. Maybe a cloud or two overnight but generally staying clear. This combined with very light winds will allow for a widespread freeze overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Adding some clouds throughout the day with sunshine and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More clouds arriving for the night and chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun throughout the day and warming up with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds around for the night and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the morning and mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! A beautiful spring day! A fair amount of clouds for the night and pleasant with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Scattered clouds with plenty of sunshine in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! A few clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

