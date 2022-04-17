Harrisonburg church back to normal Easter Sunday service amid the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In 2020, First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg had its Easter Sunday service virtually, as the pandemic had just taken off and the world began to shut down.

In 2021, the church gathered again for Easter Sunday, but in their parking lot with lawn chairs socially distanced as COVID numbers were still on the rise.

This Easter, the church was back to having service in the sanctuary.

“This year we’re pretty close to normal, and as my music director said, we’re ready to make some noise to shout the good news to the world,” Jon Heeringa, senior pastor at First Presbyterian Church said.

First Presbyterian Church got creative in the new way they would bring people together.

“The Bible talks about that its really important for Christians to gather, to come together,” Heeringa said.

And come together they did, online, in the parking lot, and now back in their pews.

“It makes coming back together and seeing faces in person and hearing their voices it’s just richer,” Heeringa said.

Pastor Jon Heeringa said the church learned a lot throughout the pandemic that helped them grow, both in numbers of their congregation and technologically.

“We’ve experienced what it’s ... to not be able to do things as normal but to come back close to normal or even better than normal and be able to have our homebound people able to see not with a tape delay but live because were streaming,” Heeringa said.

The hardships First Presbyterian Church, along with countless others have faced over the past two years, have brought to life an important Easter message.

“Hardship makes good times even better, and I think that’s part of the message of the resurrection, that suffering and death aren’t the final word, and there’s life on the other side. We’ve had that hope the whole time, and this is a chance to live that out,” Heeringa said.

