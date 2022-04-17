Advertisement

JMU baseball falls in final game against Northeastern(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison won the weekend series but dropped the final game against Northeastern 4-1.

The Dukes fall to 19-16 and 6-6 in conference play. Sophomore Ryan Murphy had an impressive afternoon on the mound, throwing a career-high seven innings and only allowing one run and two hits while striking out two. Redshirt junior Trevon Dabney led the Dukes at bat, going 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.

James Madison is back in action on Tuesday as the Dukes face Richmond at Veterans Memorial Park.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

