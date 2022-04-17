Advertisement

JMU quarterback battle heats up

Alonza Barnett III
Alonza Barnett III(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The football Dukes continued spring training at Bridgeforth Stadium as the team prepares to make its Sun Belt Conference debut this fall.

On Saturday, fans will fill the stands for the first time this season as James Madison plays a spring game in Harrisonburg. There will be big shoes to fill at the quarterback position, as the team will enter FBS play without star quarterback Cole Johnson, who played his final season with the Dukes in 2021.

The battle for this position has become more intense since head coach Curt Cignetti added freshman Alonza Barnett III to the mix of potential starters.

“It’s a three-way quarterback battle and we won’t make a final decision this spring,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti praised Barnett’s work ethic on the field and in the classroom. “To come in as a freshman and have that mindset is impressive,” he added.

In September, the Dukes will kick off a competitive FBS schedule that includes opponents such as Louisville and Old Dominion. According to Cignetti, the team has grown closer throughout the spring season as they enter the highest level of college football.

“I see the team coming together. The guys are starting to understand one another, which is really important,” said Cignetti. “They’re going to need great fortitude and resilience this fall.”

