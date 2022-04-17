Local group redirecting their taxes to area organizations

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The deadline to file your taxes is creeping up. With only days left to file a group of area residents is redirecting their taxes to local organizations.

“The federal budget is something that’s on our mind right now, particularly because this is around tax day,” Tim Godshall, member of Shenandoah Valley Taxes for Peace, said. “Tax day is coming up on Monday so several of us have chosen to withhold a portion of our taxes and redirect that money to some organizations both locally and globally that are doing humanitarian work.”

The group is doing this to protest the United States’ military budget. They believe it is too high so they are sending the portion of their taxes believed to go toward that to local organizations instead.

“It comes up to almost half of what we’re paying in every federal income tax dollar,” Godshall said. “So we think that money could be reduced and spent on humanitarian needs instead.”

Organizers said they distributed over $2,000 to organizations, Saturday.

“We’re giving $500 to “Our Community Place” for their work with building community, particularly among the homeless population in our community, we’re also giving to the Mennonite Central Committee which has a local office here and they do international relief and development in peace-building work,” Godshall said.

