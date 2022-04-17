Advertisement

Long nails could mean fungus, bacteria dangers, studies find

A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.
A recent study found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria.(OleJohny via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some say the cost of beauty can be high, and in the case of long fingernails, that cost could be a health risk.

Recent studies found long nails could leave people vulnerable to fungus and bacteria that get trapped underneath.

One study even found MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant bacteria that can cause severe hospital infections.

Researchers said people could transfer the bacteria into their system by scratching themselves, picking their nose, or sucking on their fingers.

USA Today reports it talked to a nail tech specializing in super-long, Cardi B-style nails. She said she’s never had a client have an infection because they know how to take care of them and keep them clean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RecRe
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
Engine 53 is on location of a single vehicle crash on I-81 SB at mile marker 239.
Mount Crawford crash cleared
A daycare owner has been charged after officials said three toddlers in her care were taken to...
Police: 3 toddlers exposed to THC through daycare’s crackers; owner charged
Mobile plants can be planted earlier than ones that stay in the ground.
How to get the best results when planting this spring
Dr. Howard Zehr
EMU professor publishes book on restorative justice

Latest News

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows its...
North Korea says it tested new tactical guided weapon
The Monroe Police Department is searching for Nala Norwood, 1. She has black curly hair and...
Amber Alert issued for missing Georgia 1-year-old
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/16/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/16/2022
Authorities stage in a parking lot at Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a...
Police: 12 injured in S.C. mall shooting; 3 detained, no fatalities
A group of area residents is redirecting their taxes to local organizations.
Local group redirecting their taxes to area organizations