Pleasantly cool Easter before some winter weather

SUNDAY (Easter): Some clouds for the afternoon, otherwise plenty of sunshine. Much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Clear skies for the evening and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Increasing clouds going through the evening and overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Some areas especially in the lower valleys may slip at or below freezing. If not, likely seeing a frost so bring your plants inside Sunday night.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - High pressure to the northeast will lock cold air into our area. This combined with low pressure to our south will bring a wintry mix for the morning with a cold rain for much of the afternoon.

Clouds continuing to increase and feeling very cold in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Precipitation will arrive after sunrise. Most of the Valley will see a cold rain with some snowflakes and sleet mixing in. Some of our higher elevations especially above 2,000 feet will see more of a wintry mix than rain in the morning. In these areas, freezing rain is possible and may make roads slick, especially bridges and overpasses. The Allegheny Mountains will see some snow mixing in at times which could result to anywhere from a dusting to 2 inches of snow.

Precipitation stays steady into the early afternoon with temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures begin to rise a few degrees in the afternoon which will change most precipitation to a cold rain. Still can’t rule out a wintry mix, especially above 2,000 feet into the afternoon.

Preciptation departing by around sunset as we begin to clear. Feeling very cold with temperatures in the 30s. Some clouds sticking around for the night with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine for the morning with a few clouds and temperatures very chilly, rising into the 40s. Wind begins to pick up by the late morning and stays around for the entire day. Chilly during the day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds out of the west-northwest at 10-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph at times. Just a few clouds for the evening as wind subsides. Overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. This will be another night where you are going to want to bring your plants inside as a freeze, if not a frost is expected.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Some clouds around for the day with plenty of sunshine and comfortable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. More clouds arriving for the night and very chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds in the morning and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun throughout the day and warming up with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds around for the night and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds for the morning and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s! A beautiful spring day! A fair amount of clouds for the night and pleasant with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and turning mild with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Scattered clouds with plenty of sunshine and absolutely beautiful with highs in the mid to upper 70s!

**A reminder that spring wildfire season is underway for both Virginia and West Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. No outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm through May 31.**

