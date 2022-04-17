Advertisement

State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee

Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter Sunday.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men that escaped from a mental institution on Easter Sunday.

Eastern State Hospital requested the state police’s help to investigate and search for two patients that escaped the facility according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh are both convicted felons with outstanding warrants.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation and a warrant was also taken out for escaping a mental facility.

Leigh has outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake City, and for escaping a mental facility.

Sgt. Ayana says Wilkerson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Leigh was taken into custody by Chesapeake Police Department. According to police, Leigh says he did not know Wilkerson or where he is.

Leigh is currently being held at Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on Wilkerson, or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival went on downtown Saturday afternoon for the first time in...
Thousands come out for Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
RecRe
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/17/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/17/2022
The sky treated us with a full moon the night before Easter.
Sunsets reach 8 pm this week up in the sky
A car crashed into the side of the McGaheysville 7-Eleven Sunday night.
Car crashes into side of 7-Eleven in McGaheysville
Breath COVID tests
UVA doctors talk new COVID breath test
Charlottesville listed as next great food city
Charlottesville listed as next great food city