State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - State police are seeking the public’s help in finding two men that escaped from a mental institution on Easter Sunday.

Eastern State Hospital requested the state police’s help to investigate and search for two patients that escaped the facility according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya.

29-year-old Bryant Marcus Wilkerson and 31-year-old Austin Preston Leigh are both convicted felons with outstanding warrants.

Wilkerson is wanted on a felony probation violation and a warrant was also taken out for escaping a mental facility.

Leigh has outstanding drug-related warrants out of Chesapeake City, and for escaping a mental facility.

Sgt. Ayana says Wilkerson is considered to be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 5:45 p.m. Leigh was taken into custody by Chesapeake Police Department. According to police, Leigh says he did not know Wilkerson or where he is.

Leigh is currently being held at Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

Anyone with information on Wilkerson, or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

