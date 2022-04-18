Advertisement

Charlottesville listed as next great food city

Charlottesville listed as next great food city
Charlottesville listed as next great food city
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is featured in the May issue of Food and Wine Magazine as one of America’s next great food cities.

The magazine selected 11 smaller cities for outstanding food and drink scenes. In Charlottesville, the article mentioned the Wool Factory as one of the many unique places to try.

“The chef’s can play off the creativity of the purveyors, and they can. There’s just this amazing kind of melting pot of hard work and creativity and that shows up on the plates and in the glasses for our guests,” said Dan Fitzhenry, COO of the Wool Factory.

The magazine also highlights the Dairy Market, Angelic’s Kitchen, and Luce to name a few.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival went on downtown Saturday afternoon for the first time in...
Thousands come out for Rocktown Beer and Music Festival
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
RecRe
JMU alum launches rental company on campus
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

Latest News

Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/17/2022
Ben's Overnight Forecast 4/17/2022
The sky treated us with a full moon the night before Easter.
Sunsets reach 8 pm this week up in the sky
A car crashed into the side of the McGaheysville 7-Eleven Sunday night.
Car crashes into side of 7-Eleven in McGaheysville
Breath COVID tests
UVA doctors talk new COVID breath test