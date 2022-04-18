Advertisement

Couple murdered while visiting family in Mexico

Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating. (WCCO, CARRILLO/ABREGO FAMILY, @EXPRESAOAXACA/TWITTER, GOFUNDME, CNN)
By WCCO Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A Minnesota community is grieving after learning two loving parents were murdered in Mexico.

The deaths of Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego have shaken their family members and friends to the core. The Coon Rapids couple were visiting family in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, in early April when they were murdered.

“This is the first time we’ve been together since we all got the news. We’ve been laughing and telling stories because we were always together all the time, and we were always laughing,” Melissa O’Laughlin said.

Leticia Carrillo and Miguel Abrego are being remembered as loving people and parents. The couple were shot while they were driving in Mexico, according to newspaper reports.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

A Mexican newspaper reports the couple were shot while they were driving. Family members have been told that Mexican police are investigating, but right now, there are more questions than answers about the deaths.

“That’s where a lot of the anger comes from, not having those answers, not having the information that we need. We don’t have that peace of mind,” said Yazmin Carrillo, the couple’s niece.

Family and friends are devastated, saying Leticia Carrillo and Abrego were “the glue” to their family. The couple leave behind two children: Miguel, a college student, and Diana, who’s graduating high school.

“They were loving people, loving parents and one of the most amazing human beings I’ve ever met,” said Maya Khakural, a close friend of the couple.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the couple’s children with expenses and their education.

“Our hopes and dreams are for them to continue to go to school, and that’s something their parents would’ve loved to see them accomplish,” Yazmin Carrillo said.

Just as Leticia Carrillo and Abrego were there for their community, involved at school and with volunteering efforts, now their community will be there for them.

“We had amazing, amazing moments that we’re going to carry with us forever,” Khakural said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

