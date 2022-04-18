Advertisement

Crash closes part of Route 340 in Rockingham County

(WCAX)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Part of route 340 is closed due to a crash that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the area of the 9000 block of South Eastside Highway in Elkton, about 4 miles north of Route 253.

VDOT is reporting both lanes are closed. Northbound traffic is being detoured to Arrowpoint Drive, and Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Island Ford Road. There is no estimate of when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

