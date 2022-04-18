Crash closes part of Route 340 in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Part of route 340 is closed due to a crash that happened around 8 p.m. Sunday.

It happened in the area of the 9000 block of South Eastside Highway in Elkton, about 4 miles north of Route 253.

VDOT is reporting both lanes are closed. Northbound traffic is being detoured to Arrowpoint Drive, and Southbound traffic is being detoured onto Island Ford Road. There is no estimate of when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

