Crashes causing delays in the Valley

Shenandoah County crash
Shenandoah County crash(Source: VDOT)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 271.3 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south left shoulder and left lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 1 mile.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information, and keep checking 511 Virginia for all traffic updates.

