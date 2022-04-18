Advertisement

Crews fight weekend fire in McGaheysville, house a total loss

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT
MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Lt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, a fire on Saturday left a home at a total loss.

Crews received a call at about 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. When they arrived, flames were showing. It took about an hour to put out the fire.

One adult and one teenager were able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.

Multiple companies responded to the fire, including McGaheysville, the town of Shenandoah, Elkton, Harrisonburg, and Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.

The cause is under investigation.

