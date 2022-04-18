Luray man collects over 1,200 toy tractors

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) -

It’s a collection unlike any other. For the past 30 years, Chuck Leverich of Luray has been collecting toy tractors.

“I actually started this collection in 1990. For the first 10 years, it was in the basement in Northern Virginia no display or nothing, and then of course when we did this house I did a little bit of planning and came up with what you see,” said Leverich.

Leverich grew up on a farm in Wisconsin and ever since has had a love for tractors, specifically Allis Chalmers.

“I’ve got toys that resemble the same toy that I had earlier, plus what was on the farm,” said Leverich.

His collection is huge. The nearly 1,200 pieces live in his climate-controlled basement so they stay in pristine condition.

Leverich also has his hands on lots of apparel and signage.

At 82 years old, Leverich says it is time to say goodbye to the beloved tractors and auction them off.

“My age, my health. It’s time that I do that I do that,” said Leverich.

The auction is set for August 26th and 27th at 4522 N Sherman St. in Mt. Wolf, PA. The two-day public auction is both online and in-person. You can visit this website or call 717-577-1886 for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.