Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a monthlong spate of gun violence that has touched both big cities and small, rural communities across the nation.

The gunfire has rattled large population centers such as Dallas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, California, as well as much smaller communities, including Hampton County, South Carolina, which has a population of 18,000, and Dumas, Arkansas, which is home to about 4,000 people.

A preliminary police investigation found that during the concert, a person fired a gun into the air, then another person fired toward the crowd. (KTVT via CNN)

A look at some of the major shootings:

DALLAS, March 19

Ten people were shot at a teen spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the chaos. One of the injured, an 18-year-old man, later died of his injuries. The gunfire happened at The Space Dallas event venue. Joe Morgan, who was working crowd control, told reporters that he heard gunshots being fired from outside the venue and later saw people with gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and legs.

DUMAS, Arkansas, March 19

More than two dozen people were hurt and one man was killed when two people got into a gunfight during a car show that’s part of an annual community event. Innocent bystanders were sprayed by gunfire, among them several children, two of whom were under the age of 2, Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant said.

DALLAS, April 3

One person was killed and 15 others were wounded by gunfire during a concert at an outdoor field. The victims ranged in age from 13 to 29, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. One person fired a gun into the air, then an argument broke out and another person fired in the crowd’s direction, Garcia said. The event didn’t have a permit, he said.

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. (KCRA, CDCR via CNN)

SACRAMENTO, California, April 3

Six people were killed and 12 wounded outside bars located a few blocks from the state Capitol in a gunfight involving at least five shooters from rival gangs, Sacramento police said. More than 100 rapid-fire gunshots echoed through the streets as terrified patrons ran for their lives and others were hit by bullets. Police said they identified at least five gunmen, but there may have been more. Police said at least two gangs were involved.

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. (KWWL via CNN)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, April 10

A shooting inside a crowded nightclub in Cedar Rapids left a man and a woman dead and 10 others wounded. More than 100 people were inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge at the time, police said. Officers helped treat the people who were wounded and used their squad cars to rush several of the victims to hospitals.

GRAPHIC: Frank James was arrested in connection to the Brooklyn shooting. (CNN, WABC, Yav Montano, Samantha Zirkin, YouTube, Twitter, Google Earth)

NEW YORK CITY, April 12

A gunman set off smoke bombs and opened fire in a crowded subway car in Brooklyn, wounding 10 commuters and leaving the train car and a subway platform splattered in blood. After a 30-hour manhunt, police arrested a suspect near a McDonald’s on Manhattan’s Lower East Side after a tip led them there. Part of the evidence in the case includes YouTube videos in which the suspect rants about race, violence and his struggles with mental illness.

The search for the possible suspects in a deadly overnight shooting in Pittsburgh is still underway. (CNN, WTAE, WPXI, Pittsburgh Public Safety, WACH, WIS, WCV)

COLUMBIA, South Carolina, April 16

A gunman opened fire at a busy shopping mall in South Carolina’s capital city, wounding nine people, police said. Five other people were injured while trying to flee the Columbiana Centre. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73, but none of their injuries was considered life-threatening, Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said Saturday. Investigators believe those responsible knew each other, and that others were hurt when they began shooting at each other.

It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. (WJCL, CARAS LOUNGE, CNN)

HAMPTON COUNTY, South Carolina, April 16

A shooting at a nightclub wounded at least nine people. The attack happened at Cara’s Lounge in Hampton County, according to South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division. Hampton County is located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Charleston.

Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. (KDKA, @CYCLISTANONS, CNN)

PITTSBURGH, April 17

Two teenage boys were killed and at least eight people were wounded when a shooting broke out during a party at a short-term rental property. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, “potentially back and forth.” Bullet casings found at the scene indicated handguns and one rifle were used, he said. Police believe there were multiple shooters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.