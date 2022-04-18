New regulations on Farm Use plates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 100 new laws into action earlier in April.

One of them is a law many farmers have been waiting for over the last few years.

HB 179 and SB 186 establish new regulations regarding “farm use” tags on vehicles.

This comes after many years of discussion between the Virginia Farm Bureau and state legislators, as many have abused the system in recent years.

As of now, anyone can go into a farm supply store and purchase a farm use plate to display on their vehicle, whether it is being used for farm purposes or not.

“It allows vehicles that are truly, solely for the purpose of farm use to not have to have a permanent VDOT issued tag and with that they also don’t have to be inspected on an annual basis since they are solely for farm use,” Bradley Dunsmore, an area farmer said.

On the outside, it may seem this law would hurt farmers or work against them since they have to show proof, however, one local farmer says he is happy with the new law.

“What we had noticed over the last several years, particularly the last two or three years there had been a greater and greater prevalence of primarily personal use vehicles that were driving around with farm use tags on them and the abuse of the system had gotten to a point where a lot of the farmers felt like the time was right, something needed to be done to stop the abuse of the program to preserve the program for the farmers that really need this,” Dunsmore said.

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles. Beginning July 1, 2023, farm vehicles will be required to display a DMV-issued permanent plate.

”What was proposed in this law was the best long-term solution to keep this available to farmers, keep this vital program out there but at the same time stop the abuse with it making people prove they were in fact a farming operation before you could get a farm use tag,” Dunsmore said.

The new required plate will cost $15 and there will be an application to fill out before receiving the plates ensuring that the person’s vehicle meets the criteria for farm use.

”We tried education, we tried many things but it finally came down to getting an official placard from the DMV where the farmer or the person that feels like they meet the exemption can use the vehicle for the proper purposes,” Andrew Smith of the Virginia Farm Bureau said.

At the DMV, farmers will also have to provide proof that the vehicle will have liability insurance with the new regulations.

Although adding an extra step by having to make an appointment at the DMV to obtain these plates, local farmers and the Virginia Farm Bureau hope these news regulations will cut down on non-farmers abusing the plates.

