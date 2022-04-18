Advertisement

Spring game to highlight JMU quarterback competition

The James Madison football team is preparing for the 2022 spring game.
The James Madison football team is preparing for the 2022 spring game.
By TJ Eck
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing for the 2022 spring game.

It will be the first spring game at JMU since 2019 after the 2020 spring season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dukes played a competitive, FCS schedule in the spring of 2021 after the 2020 fall season was postponed due to COVID-19 impacts.

Saturday’s spring game is set for a 1 p.m. start. Fans will have a chance to see the three players who are competing for the starting quarterback job perform in a game-like scenario. JMU head coach Curt Cignetti has already said the competition will continue into fall camp.

JMU Quarterback Competition - The Candidates

Todd Centeio - Graduate Student (6′1″, 221 pounds)

Centeio joins JMU after spending two seasons at Colorado State and three at Temple. He started 12 games at CSU in 2021, throwing for 2,958 yards with 15 touchdowns while adding 439 rushing yards with a pair of touchdowns on the ground. He also started one game during Colorado State’s COVID-19 shortened, four-game season in 2020.

Billy Atkins - Redshirt Freshman (6′2″, 200 pounds)

Atkins returns for JMU after serving as the No. 2 quarterback behind Cole Johnson last fall. Johnson is now preparing for a potential NFL career. Atkins completed 9-of-14 pass attempts for 71 yards and two touchdowns in a reserve role during the 2021 season.

Alonza Barnett III - Freshman (6′0″, 188 pounds)

Barnett is a true freshman, early enrollee who signed with JMU last December. He was ranked as a two-star recruit by Rivals and is a native of Whitsett, North Carolina.

