Sunsets reach 8 pm this week up in the sky

Our first sunset of 8pm or later is this week! Otherwise, a fairly quiet week ahead up in the sky but there are some things to look out for.

Gaining Daylight

We will be gaining 17 minutes of daylight over the course of this week. By Monday, April 25th, we’ll have 13 hours and 36 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 24 minutes of nighttime. Sunrise moves from 6:35 am to 6:25 am while sunset moves from 7:54 pm to 8:01pm. Sunday will be our first sunset at 8pm or later since August 21st of last year! Sunsets will be at 8pm or later until August 22nd so about 4 months of enjoying this!

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Friday, April 22nd, 5:55 am 6 min 32° above SSW above ENE Saturday, April 23rd, 5:07 am 4 min 18° above S above E

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon Saturday, April 23rd, 7:56 am New Moon Saturday, April 30th, 4:28 pm First Quarter Moon Sunday, May 8th, 8:21 pm Full Moon Monday, May 16th, 12:14 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Monday, May 16th, at 12:14 am. May’s full moon is known as the Flower Moon, to represent flowers blooming. Other names for this full moon include Hare Moon, Corn Planting Moon, and Milk Moon.

Wait there’s more! In addition to the full moon occurring in mid-May, this moon will also be a Blood Moon. This is because a total lunar eclipse will occur! The total lunar eclipse turns the moon red during the event.

Other Interesting Events

The Lyrids meteor shower will peak in intensity on Friday, April 22nd. This meteor shower produces up to 18 meteors per hour at it’s peak. This shower is also known for its occasional fireballs. Catch this meteor shower at its peak between midnight and dawn on Friday morning. You’ll want to view the meteor shower before the moon rises at 1:59 am to get the best view. If you miss out on Friday morning, you’ll still have a good opportunity to view it Saturday morning.

The Lyrids Meteor Shower peaks Friday morning (WHSV)

On Sunday, April 24th, before dawn, look in the southeastern sky. The moon will rise and be a fist’s diameter to the lower right of Saturn. Mars, Venus, and Jupiter will be just to the left of the moon and Saturn.

Several planets can be viewed to the left of the moon very early Sunday morning (WHSV)

