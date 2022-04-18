Advertisement

Two buildings destroyed by fire in Shenandoah National Park

A look at snowy conditions at Big Meadows Monday.
A look at snowy conditions at Big Meadows Monday.(Shenandoah National Park)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park had a structure fire at the Big Meadows Lodge complex early Monday morning. In addition to the National Park Service, fire departments from Luray, Stanley, and Elkton responded.

The fire was reported by a visitor at the campground at about 2:00 a.m. Two buildings, the Blackrock guest cabin and a small maintenance building, were destroyed.

The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not opened for the season, so the buildings were unoccupied. The Lodge is operated by the Park’s concessioner, Delaware North Corporation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
Shenandoah County crash
Crashes causing delays in the Valley
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Monday
The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival went on downtown Saturday afternoon for the first time in...
Thousands come out for Rocktown Beer and Music Festival

Latest News

BA.2 Variant
UVA doctors: BA.2 variant fueling COVID-19 spread in Virginia
A trip to the emergency room can instantly change your life - not just medically, but...
Diagnosed with Debt: Many Americans face financial hardships from crushing unpaid medical bills
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 701 Monday
Leech will begin her transition into the Executive Director role immediately.
United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announces new executive director