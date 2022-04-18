United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announces new executive director

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Board of Directors is pleased to announce Amanda Leech as its new Executive Director.

Leech has served as United Way’s Director of Donor Engagement since 2016. In that role, she was responsible for fundraising, marketing, and major event planning for the organization.

“I am thrilled to take on this role at United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and am honored to continue my work alongside the incredible staff and board of the organization,” leech said. “I believe so firmly in the approach we take to solving complex community issues and that we can accomplish so much more when we work together. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have currently with our community partners, volunteers, and donors, and to establishing new relationships and partnerships so we can enhance our work throughout Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.”

Leech’s career in the nonprofit world began at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA where she managed their donor database and community volunteer efforts to increase participation in the organization’s goals.

Before joining the team at United Way, she spent four and a half years at her alma mater, James Madison University in the Office of Alumni Relations working with alumni chapters across the world on recruitment, training, and event execution.

It was during that time that she got her Master’s in Human Resource Development from JMU, officially becoming a “Double Duke.”

“Amanda is passionate about her work and cares deeply for the local community that United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has served for over 60 years. The Board of Directors is excited to see her step into this role and lead the organization”, said Diane Stamp, president of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County Board of Directors. “She brings a depth of community relationships and is an excellent fit to lead this exceptional team.”

She will begin her transition into the Executive Director role immediately.

