Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Since the 1970s, the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual reenactments of the Battle of New Market on May 15. However, that tradition has come to an unceremonious end.

The museum has made the decision to permanently discontinue the reenactment.

This comes after the reenactment was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. The museum cited diminishing attendance numbers and rising costs over the last decade as two of the biggest reasons for its decision.

“It kind of seemed inevitable to us. We’ve been seeing not only fewer and fewer spectators each year for the reenactment, but we were seeing fewer and fewer reenactors as well. Even a lot of the guys that are local to here are starting to retire,” said Sarah Hebert, supervisor of historical interpretation for the Virginia Museum of the Civil War.

The museum said COVID-related funding and staffing shortages accelerated the decision, as well as a rise in safety issues at reenactments.

“Everybody’s dealing with funding issues. A lot of museums have closed because of COVID, and we’re fortunate to still be open. So, this just seemed like the right way to go. We’ll miss aspects of it, but we’re hoping we can do something in the future that brings more of an educational side,” said Hebert.

The museum still plans on performing living history events for the anniversary of the battle and will do so this year in May.

“We’ll do some artillery demonstrations and also just black powder demonstrations for folks to see the whole process of loading and firing a weapon and just how in-depth that is, and that’s something you kind of miss out on with a reenactment,” said Hebert.

Other educational events and programs will include period games and cooking demonstrations as well as interactive history activities for children.

“We’re able to bring more people back here, volunteers and staff, to kind of tell the whole story. It’s not just the battle itself. It’s the lead-up to the battle, how people prepared for it if you were in this area, and the aftermath as well,” said Hebert.

Elsewhere in New Market, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation scored a recent win in Richmond protecting a historic mill house in Winchester.

“During the third battle of Winchester that house was used as a hospital site. There are recorded statements by men who were treated there who came back after the war,” said Nicholas Picerno, Chairman Emeritus of the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation.

House Bill 1278 was signed into law by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. It authorized the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to turn the 38-acre property over to the foundation.

“We were able to demonstrate the historical significance of the property. We also believe there are probably still soldiers from the war that are buried on that property as well since it was a hospital site,” said Picerno.

The foundation will now be able to preserve and protect the historic property.

“Relic hunting will be illegal on the property. A law was passed last year that made relic hunting on property that is owned by a battlefield foundation illegal. It’s a class one misdemeanor,” said Picerno.

The foundation works to restore its properties to as close as it can to their appearance during the civil war. It also does archaeological work on them, and puts up interpretive markers to inform visitors about the property.

On May 14 and 15, on the same day as the anniversary of the Battle of New Market, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation will be hosting a living history event with battle recreations in McDowell, Virginia for the 160th anniversary of the Battle of McDowell.

As for the Battle of New Market, you can read the full statement from the museum on its decision to discontinue the reenactment below.

Since the early 1970s, New Market Battlefield State Historical Park has hosted one of the longest-running annual large-scale battle reenactments in the nation. However, for well over a decade we have witnessed diminishing numbers of spectators and participants while costs of the event have increased. In addition, providing for the safety of staff, spectators, and reenactors has become more complex. In response to a dramatic rise in documented issues at large reenactments, we have found it necessary to increase security efforts to address these potential threats.

Accordingly, we have determined to discontinue the annual May 15 reenactment. A series of public activities including tours, lectures and small scale, focused living history presentations, will mark the May 15 anniversary date of the Battle of New Market.

Changing interest, technology, and interpretive opportunities require us to re-direct our staff and resources toward new, innovative programming. Visitors to the park can look forward to educational events presented by skilled volunteer living historians many times throughout the year.

We will continue to be a venue for civilian and military living history which encourages one-on-one interaction between historical interpreters and visitors. We are committed to providing a meaningful and enjoyable experience for our visitors in their desire to understand life in Virginia during the Civil War.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.