Advertisement

WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says it’s especially important for voters who have moved...
Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says it’s especially important for voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name or want to change political party to update registration.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents have until close of business Tuesday to register to vote or update their registration for the May 10 primary.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says it’s especially important for voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name or want to change political party to update registration.

Registration can be completed online at GoVoteWV.com by close of business Tuesday; by mailing a paper application to the county clerk, postmarked by Tuesday; or in person at the offices of the county clerk, secretary of state, Division of Motor Vehicles, pubic assistance, agencies serving people with disabilities and military recruiting agencies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

Latest News

Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic...
Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Absentee ballots (FILE)
Virginia changing how it counts absentee ballots