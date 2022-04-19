Arts Council awards local artists and educators

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the past 20 years, the Arts Council of the Valley (ACV) has awarded over $400,000 in grants to local artists and art educators.

This spring, the Arts Council recognized 12 community members who are using creativity to make a difference in the Friendly City and beyond.

“People are seeing the value of the arts,” said ACV executive director Jenny Burden. “Art tells a story of where we are now and where we want to go in the future.”

ACV awarded a total of $15,000 to creators whose projects spanned two categories. Arts For Education grants honored educators while Creative Inspiration grants funded individual artists.

Applications for the next awards cycle open in July. More information on ACV, along with the submission timeline, can be found here.

