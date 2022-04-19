BRITE Transit shifts masking guidance after ruling

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since the start of the pandemic, passengers on public transportation have been asked to wear a mask, but now those masks can come off.

After a ruling from a federal judge out of Florida, many bus systems and airlines are making changes to their masking policies. Devon Thompson with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) said BRITE Transit is no different.

“We’ll operate under the assumption that new messaging has superseded previous messaging so they won’t technically be required, but we will support those who wish to still wear their masks and when we get further guidance we can know how to move forward more properly,” said Thompson.

The ruling says anyone riding on public transportation has the choice to wear a mask. Brian Smith, a driver for BRITE, said he’s looked forward to this day.

“Having to talk to riders about, well, you have to wear a mask if you want to ride, you need to wear a mask. There was always a little bit of a controversy there, a struggle a little bit. After a long time, they’re using them,” Smith said.

The change comes as BRITE sees a 3,000 passenger increase from February to March when gas prices rose significantly. In February, CSPDC reported 11,738 passenger trips. In March, that number increased to 15,201.

In March 2021, they reported 13,282 passenger trips. Thompson said they continue to monitor ridership now that gas prices have leveled off a bit.

Even with all the changes on public transportation, Thompson said riders can still make choices that make them feel comfortable.

“We’ll still offer masks on the bus for free if people want that, so we’ll just respect everyone’s wishes, no matter how they feel,” said Thompson.

Smith said there’s plenty of space to continue social distancing, too.

“Let’s say we have a 24-passenger bus. We might have ten on it at a time. If you want to, you can be up close to the driver, in the very back, you can still spread out,” he said.

Though masking is optional, the CDC continues to recommend it on indoor public transportation.

