Advertisement

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting center Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

The CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at the CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden pushes infrastructure plans in visit to New Hampshire
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard’s allegations ‘heinous’
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Expert: Gun pressed to Patrick Lyoya’s head when officer fired
A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate.
Mask mandates: New rules, new questions