Churchville church hosts town hall meeting about planned community center

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley church is hosting a meeting Tuesday, April 19 to talk about plans to build a community center in Churchville.

When Jerusalem Chapel Church started developing plans for a youth building, they decided they wanted it to be part of the community. They shifted to the mindset of building a space anyone could use.

Now, they said the community needs to get in on the planning.

Tuesday night, the church will host a town hall at Churchville Elementary School at 7 p.m. to discuss their plans and to hear from the community on what they want to see.

“Anything like this involves a tribe. It’s not just a few people doing something. If we want something to take off, a large group of people, the larger community needs to be involved, so we want them to get involved starting tonight,” said Senior Pastor Mark Tinsley.

Tinsley said there aren’t many shared spaces, like community centers, in western Augusta County.

“We want this to be a place where the Churchville western Augusta County community can come and share in our facilities and share in what we have. Right now, I can’t think of a significant facility in western Augusta County where community can meet, where things can happen,” said Tinsley.

He said there’s been time for the church community to get excited about it, but there haven’t been major opportunities to spread the word.

“We want to get the word out, get the buzz started, so when we open this thing hopefully in winter 2023, so not too far in the future, that people know about it, they know it’s here and available and they can start using it,” Tinsley said.

The building will be on church grounds, on Jerusalem Chapel Road.

