Community Foundation gifts former Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic to RMH Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Back in 2021, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic voted to transfer the physical and cash assets to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County once the clinic closed down.

“Our charge was to dream about how the property might be able to be used to meet the unmet healthcare needs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County,” Revlan Hill, executive director of TCFHRC, explained.

The Community Foundation formed a task force to work on deciding what organization would take over the building, accepting applications from Charlottesville to Winchester. TCFHRC received several inquiries, including from the RMH Foundation.

“We stay in touch with our community’s needs through a process called Our Community Health Needs Assessment, through that, we knew that access to care, behavioral health and substance abuse treatment were both major needs that had gaps in our community that we were hoping to be able to at least start to fill through this building,” Cory Davies, executive director of the RMH Foundation, said.

On Thursday, April 14, The Community Foundation announced the RMH Foundation would be gifted the property.

“To see the passion that they had for what this facility might be able to do for our community, not just today, but two years, five years, ten years down the road, how this building might be able to meet the health care needs of those” Hill explained. “Even on the weekend, we start with one physician, we grow to two or three physicians, eventually. We were really impressed with the dream for the use of this building.”

According to a press release, the RMH Foundation will be working with various organizations to bring the facility back to life, including EMU, HCHC, JMU, Sentara RMH Medical Center and Strength in Peers. They will use the building to provide services focused on behavioral health and substance abuse.

“We have that initial outline to what the service may be but we also know when we start providing services like that we are made aware of other needs that exist and we do hope that we have the bandwidth and capacity within that facility to meet additional needs that we may not even be aware of,” Davies said.

The first floor of the building will be used to treat non-emergency medical conditions with the help of HCHC. The second floor will focus on substance abuse through Sentara RMH using Office-Based Opioid Treatment via Medication-Assisted Treatment, counseling and behavioral therapies.

“The third floor of the building will be occupied both by HCHC and Strength in Peers, providing case management for people dealing with HIV/AIDS and other patients who need case management to connect to social services and help apply for jobs. It is really is a comprehensive wrap-around to help people get to the next step on their pathway to health,” Davies explained.

Hill says the appraised value of the old Free Clinic building was $1.2 million.

“The cash assets stay in here in an endowment that will continue to serve the health care needs of the community. We have a grant process each year that we allow nonprofits that are doing that work to apply for funding and review those applications and determine where those funds go each year,” Hill added.

For more information on how to support the new facility, visit supportrmh.org.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.