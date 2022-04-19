COVID vaccine clinics happening in the CSHD this week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost 70% of adults in the Central Shenandoah Health District have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CSHD continues to focus on small community clinics around the Valley.

“We are still seeing first doses which is fantastic news throughout the health district,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “I think it’s important for folks to know it’s not too late to get your first dose of a COVID vaccine. They’re safe, they’re effective.”

If you have any COVID-19 questions, you can call the CSHD COVID hotline. Public health staff will be available to assist with COVID-19 questions and concerns Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

There are several opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a CSHD clinic:

Thursday, April 21

- Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 22

- Dollar General on Greenville Ave in Staunton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Dollar General on Craig St in Craigsville, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

- Simms Center in Harrisonburg, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.