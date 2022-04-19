Advertisement

COVID vaccine clinics happening in the CSHD this week

The Central Shenandoah Health District hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waynesboro.
The Central Shenandoah Health District hosts a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Almost 70% of adults in the Central Shenandoah Health District have at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CSHD continues to focus on small community clinics around the Valley.

“We are still seeing first doses which is fantastic news throughout the health district,” Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said. “I think it’s important for folks to know it’s not too late to get your first dose of a COVID vaccine. They’re safe, they’re effective.”

If you have any COVID-19 questions, you can call the CSHD COVID hotline. Public health staff will be available to assist with COVID-19 questions and concerns Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Call 1-855-949-8378 to be connected.

There are several opportunities this week to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a CSHD clinic:

Thursday, April 21

- Covenant Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 22

- Dollar General on Greenville Ave in Staunton, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Dollar General on Craig St in Craigsville, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

- Simms Center in Harrisonburg, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Still cold Tuesday before warmer air makes a return
The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival went on downtown Saturday afternoon for the first time in...
Thousands come out for Rocktown Beer and Music Festival

Latest News

BA.2 Variant
UVA doctors: BA.2 variant fueling COVID-19 spread in Virginia
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 701 Monday
WV AG announces $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals
Philadelphia is becoming the first major U.S. city to reinstate its mask requirement for indoor...
Some mask mandates extended as COVID fears linger