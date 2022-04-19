Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has conceded that he failed to make the ballot in the Democratic nomination contest for the 5th Congressional District.

Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg.

Parker announced in January that he was getting in the race to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Bob Good. Parker’s campaign told WDBJ last week that it was reviewing its petition signatures.

Parker has pushed for gun-control measures since his 24-year-old daughter Alison Parker was killed by a former colleague during an interview.

