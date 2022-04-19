Advertisement

Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress

Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic...
Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg.(wdbj7)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The father of a Virginia journalist fatally shot during a live broadcast in 2015 has conceded that he failed to make the ballot in the Democratic nomination contest for the 5th Congressional District.

Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic nominee Josh Throneburg.

Parker announced in January that he was getting in the race to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Bob Good. Parker’s campaign told WDBJ last week that it was reviewing its petition signatures.

Parker has pushed for gun-control measures since his 24-year-old daughter Alison Parker was killed by a former colleague during an interview.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

Latest News

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says it’s especially important for voters who have moved...
WV residents must register by Tuesday to vote in primary
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
News organizations sue Youngkin over school tip line emails
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaking at the University of Virginia on April 12, 2022.
Former Vice President Mike Pence gives speech at University of Virginia, blasting ‘woke-left’
Absentee ballots (FILE)
Virginia changing how it counts absentee ballots