Dayton’s Redbud Festival returns this weekend

The festival returns with the annual tradition of giving away free redbud saplings to those who arrive early.(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - After being canceled in 2020 and held later in 2021, the annual Redbud Festival returns to its normal spring condition in Dayton this Saturday.

The festival returns with the annual tradition of giving away free redbud saplings to those who arrive early.

“I think we’re definitely going to get a lot more people, especially early in the morning,” said Meggie Roche, Economic Development Coordinator for the town of Dayton. “The redbud saplings are first come, first serve. With the festival starting at 10 o’clock, I think we are going to see a lot of people right at 10 o’clock to get their saplings.”

Attendees can expect the festival’s usual handmade arts and crafts, food trucks, and carriage rides. The festival will take place along College Street in Dayton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

