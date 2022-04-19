Great Community Give kicks off this Wednesday, April 20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is gearing up for its 5th annual fundraising event, the Great Community Give, on Wednesday, April 20.

125 non-profits across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be participating in the Great Community Give, but organizers say it has turned into more than a fundraiser.

“It is a community-wide event. It’s a networking opportunity for non-profits,” Amanda Bomfim, the Programs Officer with TCFHR, said. “It’s an opportunity to connect with members of the community. It has grown to be more than I could have dreamt of, and I’m in awe.”

For its first year in 2018, the Great Community Give Goal was $70,000. This year, TCFHR hopes to raise $1.8 million, which is a bit more than was raised in 2021.

Bomfim said if that goal is reached, the Great Community Give will have raised over $5 million in five years.

On Wednesday, the event goes from sunrise to sunset; 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If they don’t know who they want to give to, they can look up that cause or category [on our website] and the non-profits that serve that need will show up in your search,” Bomfim said. “We try to make it as easy as possible for you to find what you’re looking for on the website.”

Early Giving has been happening since April 6 and ends on April 19. In that time, Bomfim said the community has already raised over $90,000.

