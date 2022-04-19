Advertisement

Great Community Give kicks off this Wednesday, April 20

Great Community Give (FILE)
Great Community Give (FILE)(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is gearing up for its 5th annual fundraising event, the Great Community Give, on Wednesday, April 20.

125 non-profits across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will be participating in the Great Community Give, but organizers say it has turned into more than a fundraiser.

“It is a community-wide event. It’s a networking opportunity for non-profits,” Amanda Bomfim, the Programs Officer with TCFHR, said. “It’s an opportunity to connect with members of the community. It has grown to be more than I could have dreamt of, and I’m in awe.”

For its first year in 2018, the Great Community Give Goal was $70,000. This year, TCFHR hopes to raise $1.8 million, which is a bit more than was raised in 2021.

Bomfim said if that goal is reached, the Great Community Give will have raised over $5 million in five years.

On Wednesday, the event goes from sunrise to sunset; 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“If they don’t know who they want to give to, they can look up that cause or category [on our website] and the non-profits that serve that need will show up in your search,” Bomfim said. “We try to make it as easy as possible for you to find what you’re looking for on the website.”

Early Giving has been happening since April 6 and ends on April 19. In that time, Bomfim said the community has already raised over $90,000.

To learn more about the Great Community Give and the non-profits participating, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Still cold Tuesday before warmer air makes a return
The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival went on downtown Saturday afternoon for the first time in...
Thousands come out for Rocktown Beer and Music Festival

Latest News

Travelers wait in line at the TSA security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport in...
TSA not enforcing mask requirement
From Shelby
April 18 snow day
From Shelby
April 18, 2022 Snow
Arts Council awards local artists and educators
Arts Council awards local artists and educators
JMU lacrosse works on mental toughness
JMU lacrosse works on mental toughness