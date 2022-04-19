Advertisement

Happy Birthday America returning to Staunton

The last time this event was held in person was 2019.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilson Fairchild has recently announced the Happy Birthday America celebration is back and will be in person this July 3rd and 4th.

For the past two years, the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus. They say this year, the festivities will be bigger and better than ever.

There will be a parade, a fireworks display, and musical performances by Wilson Fairchild and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage.

On the morning of July 4 there will be a Firecracker 5K.

All events are funded by sponsors in the Staunton/Augusta area.

For more information and a full list of scheduled events, click here. Click here to apply to the pageant, parade, entertainment, volunteering and more.

To view photos from 2019′s festivities, click here.

