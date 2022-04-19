Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police investigating single-vehicle fatal crash on Rt. 340
The new regulations pertain to unregistered farm vehicles.
New regulations on Farm Use plates
Shenandoah County crash
Several crashes throughout the day in the Valley, VDOT urges drivers to slow down
Austin Preston Leigh (left) and Bryant Marcus Wilkerson (right) escaped the facility on Easter...
State police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ mental hospital escapee
Since the 1970s the Virginia Museum of the Civil War in New Market has hosted annual...
Virginia Museum of the Civil War discontinues Battle of New Market reenactment

Latest News

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
Judge won’t lower bond for Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
Florida lawmakers will target Disney’s special district, DeSantis says
Earl Lee Johnson Jr.
Murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Facebook Live, Louisiana police say
Andy Parker said in a statement this week that he would instead throw his support to Democratic...
Dad of slain journalist fails to make ballot for Congress
Last year, 968 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways, a 14.3% increase over 2020 and the...
Crash fatalities reach 14-year high on Virginia roadways in 2021