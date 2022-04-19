JMU lacrosse works on mental toughness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This spring, James Madison lacrosse is ranked number 11 in the country. After dropping four games early in the season, the team is riding an eight-game winning streak over top opponents, including third-ranked Maryland.

The Dukes spend countless hours training on the field, yet a key part of their preparation takes place off the field, in an office in Godwin Hall.

With the help of sports psychologist Dr. Bob Harmison, the Dukes are mentally preparing for the biggest stage in college sports, when they compete in the NCAA Lacrosse Championship in May.

“If you’re chasing a feeling of confidence, you’re going to be running after it for a long time,” said Harmison. “Confidence is a decision that you make, a belief in yourself, and faith in your potential to succeed.”

In 2018, JMU beat Boston College 16-15 to secure its first national title in program history. This spring, Dr. Harmison is enjoying the process as the Dukes aim for their second championship.

“Seeing an athlete achieve a goal that was meaningful for them, and knowing that I was able to help them achieve it, is the best part of my job,” added Harmison.

Dr. Harmison has been showing the Dukes the power of positive body language, which can help the team achieve peak performance on the field.

JMU lacrosse is wrapping up its regular season of play and will be competing in the first round of the NCAA Championship in May.

