Knowing when to unplug: Harrisonburg Fire Department gives tips on electrical safety

A lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says it’s important to have a plan in place...
A lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says it's important to have a plan in place at your home and to stay mindful of how much you're plugging in.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly 47,000 residential electrical fires are reported each year.

That’s why a lieutenant with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says it’s important to have a plan in place at your home and to stay mindful of how much you’re plugging in.

“It’s important to look up how much wattage it can actually take, how much power it’s drawing. Cause we forget like, ‘Oh my gosh when you blow-dry your hair,’ how much power that takes or how often have we probably tripped the system as we say,” Harrisonburg Fire Department Lt. Erin Stehle said.

One Harrisonburg family saw this firsthand over the holiday weekend when their smoke detector alerted them to a fire caused by an overloaded surge suppressor, then spreading to nearby furniture.

Stehle adds that these fire calls are some of their most common, and implementing and practicing a household fire plan is the key to staying as safe as possible.

“Time and time again in society reactivity is not the ticket to saving lives, it’s being proactive. So taking that five minutes, checking your electrical equipment, talking to your family about when the smoke alarm sounds what to do,” Stehle explained.

The department offers free equipment like smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and encourages community members with any questions or concerns to call them at 540-432-7703. You can also find more information on their Facebook page.

